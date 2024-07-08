Brazil starlet Endrick's barely believable stat in Copa America exit to Uruguay
Endrick played all 90 minutes before Brazil were dumped out of the Copa America quarter-finals on penalties by Uruguay
Seventeen-year-old Brazil forward Endrick looks to have the world at his feet.
The teenager has already broken into the Brazil team, scoring a winner against England at Wembley on his debut back in March, while he will be joining Champions League winners Real Madrid later this month when he turns 18.
Since making his Palmeiras debut as a 16-year-old in 2022, Endrick has drawn comparisons to the likes of Brazilian legends Ronaldo, Pele and Romario, but had to endure one of the toughest nights of his young career this weekend.
Brazil boss Dorival Junior handed Endrick his first competitive start for the Selecao in the Copa America quarter-final against Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay side on Saturday evening as he looked to inject some flair into a side that had suffered several flat performances in the competition so far.
But the 17-year-old completely struggled to impose himself on a match against an intense, all-action Bielsa side that press with more intent than perhaps any other team in international football.
Such was Endrick’s struggle to gain a foothold on the game, he remarkably completed just one pass in the 90 minutes he played, as per Opta - and that was the kick-off.
Endrick played the full 90 minutes and completed one pass. Can you guess which one it was?#URUBRA #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/DHndKjPcCcJuly 7, 2024
The match was a tense affair that finished 0-0 before Uruguay won 4-2 on penalties to set up a semi-final clash against Colombia in North Carolina on Wednesday evening.
For Endrick, it will go down as a night to learn from, as he gets set to join up with Real Madrid this month as part of their star-packed front line, while Brazil's next task will be to kick on in their 2026 World Cup qualification after winning just two of their first six games in their quest to reach the tournament in the USA so far.
