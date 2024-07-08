Brazil starlet Endrick's barely believable stat in Copa America exit to Uruguay

By
published

Endrick played all 90 minutes before Brazil were dumped out of the Copa America quarter-finals on penalties by Uruguay

Brazil forward Endrick celebrates his winner against England back in March
Brazil forward Endrick celebrates his winner against England back in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seventeen-year-old Brazil forward Endrick looks to have the world at his feet.

The teenager has already broken into the Brazil team, scoring a winner against England at Wembley on his debut back in March, while he will be joining Champions League winners Real Madrid later this month when he turns 18. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.