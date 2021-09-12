Real Madrid transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti gives reaction to failed Kylian Mbappe pursuit

Carlo Ancelotti insists he feels "no disappointment" at Real Madrid's failure to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Madrid tried desperately to prise the France international away from PSG during the final days of the window.

The Spanish giants made several bids for Mbappe, the final one of which was worth in excess of £171m, but did not receive a response from the Ligue 1 leaders.

Los Blancos wanted to sign the 22-year-old so they could unveil him as their latest galactico ahead of the reopening of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu this weekend.

They were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line, despite offering a huge sum for a player who is out of contract next summer.

And Ancelotti brushed off a reporter's question about whether he was frustrated that a deal did not materialise.

"There is no disappointment, but it is clear that he is a great player and we wish him luck. We have a very strong squad," he said.

The experienced Italian would no doubt have loved to have Mbappe as part of his forward line this term.

Yet Madrid's pursuit always felt a little opportunistic, and there was presumably a realisation at the club that it would be difficult to get PSG to accept an offer this summer.

Mbappe is the jewel in the crown of the project at the Parc des Princes, and the French side were never going to let him go easily.

PSG remain convinced that they can persuade Mbappe to sign a new deal, as unlikely as that sounds right now.

Madrid, for their part, are said to be confident that the Frenchman will be wearing their famous white kit next season.

Mbappe will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with Madrid, or any other non-French club, as early as January 1.

PSG will hope there are more twists and turns to come in this saga...

