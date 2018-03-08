Real Madrid win doesn't matter – Son

Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min insisted his team's win over Real Madrid meant nothing after their Champions League exit.

The South Korea international opened the scoring against Juventus on Wednesday, but his side suffered a 2-1 loss to bow out 4-3 on aggregate in the last 16.

It ended Tottenham's run in Europe after two wins over Borussia Dortmund and a victory over Madrid.

However, Son said those results were irrelevant after Spurs exited the Champions League.

"It doesn't matter when we beat Real Madrid or Dortmund, it doesn't matter," he said.

"Juventus is another good team, and another top team in Europe. I think we played very well – better than them.

"I say we deserved more than this but football is about scoring goals and they scored two goals at Wembley Stadium. We have to accept the result."

Sonny: "I'm proud of my teammates and proud of the fans. I'm very sorry to the supporters as they expected more. It hurts, but that's football and we need to go again." March 7, 2018

Goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala saw Juve complete a second-half comeback at Wembley.

Son felt Spurs were unlucky to be eliminated, saying: "Our performance was very good and I think we deserved more than this.

"The last Harry [Kane] header ... if we're lucky then that's going in... we should have got a penalty I think.

"But as I said, they scored two goals. Football is about scoring goals, and if you don't score, you lose of course.

"But I think we're unluckily out of the Champions League."