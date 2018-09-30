Real Madrid without Ramos and Bale for CSKA clash
Real Madrid have been weakened by the losses of Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos ahead of their second Group G match in the Champions League.
Julen Lopetegui omitted the pair from his 20-man travelling party after they both picked up problems in Saturday's scoreless derby draw against Atletico Madrid.
Spain international Ramos sustained a cut during a clash of heads with Saul Niguez early in proceedings, although he recovered to see out the contest.
Bale's fitness is of greater concern, the Wales winger having been forced off at half-time with a suspected thigh injury.
Left-back Marcelo and in-form Isco missed that match and have again been ruled out as they recover from a respective calf injury and appendicitis.
Madrid sit top of Group G on three points thanks to a convincing 3-0 victory over Roma in the first match of their trophy defence.
