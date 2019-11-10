Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane tells Leonardo 'I can say what I want' about Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is no secret, with the club hell-bent on bringing one of the world's brightest talents to the Bernabeu.

Zidane recently claimed that the decision would ultimately fall to Mbappe himself, and highlighted that Mbappe said himself it would be a dream move.

Leonardo hit back, suggesting Zidane was attempting to unsettle the 20-year-old.

"Honestly, it's a bit irritating, it's annoying, it's not the first time this has happened," Leonardo said.

"I think that now is not the time to talk about this.

"He is a player who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract with us, so to talk about what he wants, his "dream", every time... if we can just stop this, pause this talk."

But Zidane has come out shooting and is unfazed by Leonardo's warning.

"I’ve said nothing, just what the player said, that his dream was one day to play here," Zidane told press (via Real Madrid's official website).

"Everyone does what they want. I’ll not say anything else. I simply said what the player said one day, that his dream would be to wear the Real Madrid jersey.

"I say it again and I would say it every day. I have nothing more to say about Leonardo, I can say whatever I want."

Zidane's defiance is a further indication that he won't be pushed around by PSG when it comes to his top transfer target.

Club president Florentino Perez is reportedly working hard to broker a deal that would see Mbappe become Los Blancos new poster-boy.

Perez said himself that "we know that [Mbappe's] dream is to play for Real Madrid" when Mbappe was still at Monaco.

