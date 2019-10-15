Real Madrid’s Luka Modric set to be ruled out for number of weeks
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric faces several weeks on the sidelines after suffering a leg muscle injury during Croatia’s draw with Wales.
The 34-year-old Ballon d’Or winner hobbled off the pitch in Cardiff towards the end of Sunday night’s Euro 2020 qualifier after colliding with a Wales player.
A medical update published by Real on Tuesday night said Modric had been diagnosed with a bruised quadriceps on his right leg.
🔍 Modric medical report.#RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 15, 2019
This injury typically demands a recovery period of at least two to three weeks while more moderate damage could require a six-to-eight-week layoff.
