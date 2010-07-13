Real rule out Gerrard move

Real's transfer consultant Ernesto Bronzetti revealed that president Florentino Perez is not keen to add Anfield skipper Gerrard to his new Galaticos squad due to his age and whopping price tag.

GEAR:Get a Gerrard shirt

He also stated that Brazilian Kaka would not be making an early exit from the Bernabeu amid reports that Carlo Ancelotti is keen to take him to Chelsea.

"Kaka will stay at Real, but the president does not agree with Gerrard because he is 30 and Perez doesn't want to know," Bronzetti told GR Parlamento.

"Plus, Liverpool asked for €70 million."

Mourinho had been widely tipped to launch a bid for Gerrard after taking over at the Bernabeu over the summer, having come close to bringing the 30-year-old to Stamford Bridge during his time as Chelsea boss.

Gerrard's future at Anfield has been questioned following Liverpool's dismal 2009/10 campaign that saw the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League, which ultimately brought an end to Rafael Benitez's six-year tenure.

Another potential Galatico who will not be arriving in the Spanish capital next season is Inter Milan's Brazilian right-back Maicon, much to the 28-year-old's disappointment.

"Mourinho is convinced to leave Sergio Ramos on the right and now he wants a central defender or midfielder like Gerrard," Bronzetti continued.

"Real did not make an offer for Maicon, there was a request of €35 million from Inter."

Maicon had previously told Spanish daily AS of his desire to play for Mourinho again.

"What I want is to play at Madrid and for me it would be an honour to be able to do that because I've already said it would be a great opportunity in my career.

"I have a great relationship with [Mourinho] and for me it would be nice to be able to play under him again."

By James Martini

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook