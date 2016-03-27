Real Salt Lake rookie Omar Holness collapses during USL match

2016 Real Salt Lake first-round pick Omar Holness suffered a seizure and collapsed while on the field in a USL contest Saturday night.

The 22-year-old midfielder was making his professional debut with RSL’s USL affiliate, the Real Monarchs, and collapsed in the 34th minute of the contest against St. Louis FC. RSL announced it was the result of a seizure and that Holness was taken to a local hospital.

Real Salt Lake later announced Holness did regain consciousness and that he would be kept overnight for observation.

Initial reports from the hospital indicate that MF is alert and responsive, while medical tests are ongoing March 27, 2016

The game was stopped for 20 minutes for the Jamaica international to receive treatment.

The fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Holness appeared during the preseason for RSL but had yet to appear in a game for the MLS side.