Real still waiting on Bale calf problem
Scans have confirmed Gareth Bale has a calf injury, but Real Madrid are still unsure over the extent of the problem.
Real Madrid are still waiting to learn how long Gareth Bale will be out for after he sustained a calf injury.
Bale was taken off 31 minutes into Real's 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.
Coach Rafael Benitez said after the win, sealed by a Karim Benzema goal and a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo, that Bale had a "spasm" in his left calf.
A brief statement from Real on Thursday read: "Following the tests carried out on Gareth Bale in the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, the player has been diagnosed with a soleus muscle injury in his left leg. His condition will be evaluated."
Reports in the Spanish media have suggested Bale could be on the sidelines for a month, which would see him miss games with Granada, Athletic Bilbao, Malaga, Malmo and Atletico Madrid.
Bale's participation in Wales' Euro 2016 qualifiers with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Andorra next month would also be in doubt if that timeline is correct.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.