Record-breaking Leipzig back on top thanks to Kolasinac own goal

RB Leipzig are back on top of the Bundesliga thanks to a record-breaking 2-1 victory over Schalke on Saturday.

Timo Werner scored from the penalty spot after just two minutes at Red Bull Arena to put the home side ahead, but Sead Kolasinac equalised for Schalke before half-time.

However, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international turned into his own net within just two minutes of the restart to restore Leipzig's advantage, and Ralph Hasenhuttl's side held on to claim a 10th win from 13 league games this season and move back above champions Bayern Munich.

Leipzig set a Bundesliga record in the process, becoming the first team to win eight matches in a row in their first season since winning promotion.

The hosts seized the initiative with only 19 seconds played, as Werner won a spot-kick as he raced beyond Naldo before going to ground as he tried to round goalkeeper Ralph Fahrmann, although replays showed that contact was minimal.

Werner swept the ball into the net from the spot for his eighth goal of the season, but Schalke snatched an equaliser after 31 minutes, with Kolasinac converting from close range after Leon Goretzka's shot was saved by Peter Gulacsi.

But fortune once more favoured the division's in-form side just after half-time, as Kolasinac glanced Emil Forsberg's dipping free-kick into his own net two minutes after the break.

Schalke were unable to find a response, leaving them eighth in the table, 16 points behind the leaders.