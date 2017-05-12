Redknapp agrees to become permanent Birmingham manager

Harry Redknapp has agreed to take over as Birmingham City manager on a permanent basis.

Veteran boss Redknapp took charge for Birmingham's final three matches this season following the club's alarming slump down the Championship table during Gianfranco Zola's ill-fated spell.

Under Redknapp, Birmingham lost the Midlands derby to Aston Villa, but victories over Huddersfield Town and Bristol City secured their Championship status for next season.

And Redknapp has now agreed to a one-year deal with Birmingham.

A club statement read: "Just days after memorably guiding Blues to Sky Bet Championship safety, Redknapp has now committed again to the Club.

"Initially he came in on a short-term agreement as Gianfranco Zola's replacement for the final three matches of the season with Blues in a precarious position.

"But two wins from the final two games, culminating in that tense afternoon at Bristol City on Sunday, secured Blues a 19th place finish in the table.

"Redknapp held talks with the Club's owners and Board of Directors this week and finalised the details of his contract last night.

"The composition of Redknapp's backroom team will be revealed in due course."

Redknapp's lengthy managerial career has seen him enjoy spells at Tottenham, West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton and QPR, while his last venture was a two-game stint in charge of Jordan.