Redknapp and Parker pick up November prizes

This is the second time Redknapp has been recognised this season, having been named Barclays Manager of the Month in September.

Although Redknapp was at home watching the first game after minor heart surgery, his work this season inspired his team to another win. Led by an impressive performance by Parker, they beat Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage.

The Tottenham boss was back in the White Hart Lane dugout as Parker impressed again, helping Spurs beat Aston Villa. Two goals from Emmanuel Adebayor secured a well-deserved 2-0 victory.

A trip to West Bromwich Albion at the end of the month produced a second away win for Redknapp’s men, and ensured a 100 percent record for November. A Jermain Defoe strike sandwiched between another Adebayor double were enough to see off a battling West Brom side, as Spurs ran out 3-1 winners.

Parker has been instrumental in the recent good form of Tottenham and has formed a productive midfield partnership with Luka Modric. The England international has endeared himself to the Spurs fans with his outstanding work-rate and intelligent play.

Tottenham’s impressive November has helped them to leap up to third in the Barclays Premier League with a game in hand, only two points behind Manchester United who are in second and seven points off Manchester City in top spot.

The decision was made by the Barclays Awards Panel, which includes representatives from football’s governing bodies, the media and fans.