Redknapp: Barton is manager in the making

Barton is a reformed character after the much-publicised incidents that dogged his early career and is preparing for life back in the Premier League after helping QPR clinch promotion via the Championship play-offs in May.

At 31 and with over 300 games under his belt, Barton's experience is likely to be crucial if the Loftus Road club are to stay in the top flight.

Regardless of what happens next season, QPR boss Redknapp is sure that Barton's attitude and application makes him an ideal candidate to make a go of it in the dugout after he retires from playing.

"I think he's a manager in the making," Redknapp told the Daily Star.

"He's got a great knowledge of the game. He is a real student of football.

"He wants to talk about it and he did a great job here last season. He was an inspiration late on. I felt he dragged us through games at times.

"Before I met Joey I didn't know him and like everyone you only know what you read and hear.

"Once you come and work with him and see what a fantastic trainer he is and how good he is on the training ground, I could not have asked for more.

"I think he will be a big inﬂuence this year."