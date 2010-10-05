Redknapp: Kranjcar still in my plans

Kranjcar has yet to start a match for Spurs this season and has been an unused substitute on six occasions.

However, Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, who signed Kranjcar for Portsmouth and Spurs, claims that the Croatian midfielder is still an important member of his squad.

"I've got a lot of games coming up and Niko is very much in my plans to play," Redknapp told Sky Sports.

"Niko's been unlucky, he was fantastic in training but with Gareth Bale on the left what do you do?

"It's hard for him. He's an unbelievable pro and a great guy."

Sources in Krancjar's home country believe Monaco and two un-named Premier League clubs now are interested in signing the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, Redknapp's favoured choice Bale was named Wales Player of the Year at Cardiff City Stadium last night, moving the Spurs boss to compare him with England's Ashley Cole.

"Gareth has come through an amazing 12 months and matured into one of the best players in his position in the world.

"I would say he and Ashley Cole are two of a kind in this country and the two best left-backs in England.

"They both can run, attack, score goals and they have amazing engines."

Bale is in the Wales squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Bulgaria at home on Friday and Switzerland away next Tuesday.

