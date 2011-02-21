Redknapp: Modric must stay

The 25-year-old playmaker has become an integral part of the set-up at White Hart Lane since arriving from Dinamo Zagreb for £16.6 million in 2008, playing a key role in Spurs securing Champions League football last season and reaching the last 16 of the competition this term.

Modric’s consistently impressive form has attracted admiring glances from top clubs across Europe – particularly Manchester United, as Sir Alex Ferguson is thought to consider him a worthy successor to Paul Scholes at Old Trafford.

The Croatian international signed an extension to his contract last summer which keeps him at White Hart Lane until 2016, and the Spurs boss believes keeping hold of key players like Modric is crucial to the North Londoners’ ambitions.

"If we want to build a club and compete to get in the Champions League every year we have to keep our best players," Redknapp said.

"He's such a fantastic player for us. You can't replace people like him. He's not just a great player, he's a special person as well.

"He comes in every day and gets on with his job. He never gives you a problem. He's a quiet man off the pitch. He's amazing."

By Liam Twomey