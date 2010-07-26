Redknapp: No interest in English trio

The Spurs boss has been linked with a number of players as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of the North London outfit's Champions League debut and had been tipped to challenge Manchester City for wantaway Aston Villa winger James Milner.

Ashley Young, a team-mate of Milner's at Villa Park, has also been linked with a move to White Hart Lane with Villa manager Martin O'Neill anticipating, but not entertaining, interest in the winger.

"Anybody would like James Milner, he's an outstanding young player, but he'd be way out of our depth," Redknapp told Sky Sports News.

"I wouldn't think they'd want to sell Ashley Young," Redknapp continued, "he is a good player but he belongs to Villa. We've not made any enquiries for him at all."

However, Redknapp did admit to his concerns over the fitness of centre-back's Ledley King and Jonathan Woodgate, with both set to miss Spurs' opening fixture with Manchester City on August 14.

Asked about a swoop for cover at centre-half, he said: "It's a possibility. I am hoping Ledley King might be OK. His knee is swollen at the moment but it goes down so we will have to wait and see."

One man not on his radar is Everton defender Phil Jagielka: "A good player again, outstanding player, but we wouldn't be in the market for someone like that."

And the Spurs boss also revealed that negotiations are ongoing with Spartak Moscow's Croatian goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa.

"I think Daniel Levy is talking to him and there is a possibility of loaning him," Redknapp revealed.

"I do feel that maybe we need three keepers with European games coming up. It is something we are interested in doing."

