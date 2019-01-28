Redknapp: Pochettino doesn’t want January signings – he likes a small squad

Spurs have lost key players including Harry Kane and Dele Alli to injury recently, resulting in a dip in form that has led to them losing three of their last four games and being knocked out of both domestic cups.

However, Redknapp thinks Pochettino remains content with the options he has available, despite speculation over moves for new players before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

“I don’t think Poch wants anyone,” Redknapp told talkSPORT.

“He’s not been desperate. People tell me they [the club] have come up with players but he likes a small squad and he’s happy. He feels like he’s got players there who can come in.

“Harry Kane is irreplaceable, obviously, but he’s lost very key players, you take three players like that out of any team…

“Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura have come in, there are not exactly fools, these are players that cost £20m or £30m, they are not cheap players.

“You would have still thought there is enough cover there to pick up a couple of more results, though.

“It’s difficult to replace people – where are you going to find a top-class player who's going to come in for just four and five weeks, but when Harry Kane is back fit you’ll be on the bench? It’s very difficult to find somebody.”

Contrary to Redknapp's assertions, Pochettino declared last week that he would be thrilled with the right new arrivals to his squad.

"I think it's clear," he said. "I am so open to improve the squad and add players, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli fit or not fit. It's so important to have a clear message for everyone.

"I was open in summer, I'm open now, but the different thing is reality. It's difficult for us to add players that can help us or improve our squad."