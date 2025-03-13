‘It’s not Daniel Levy’s fault that Spurs haven’t won a trophy – they can win one under him, and I think they can still win one this season’ Former Tottenham Hotspur boss offers his backing to under-fire chairman

By published

In an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo, ex-manager defends head honcho after a difficult season under boss Ange Postecoglou

Daniel Levy
Daniel Levy

Tottenham Hotspur have now passed 17 years without winning a major trophy, and chairman Daniel Levy has borne the brunt of fans’ criticism in recent times.

Levy has been in position at the club since 2001, but their only trophy during that period was the 2008 League Cup, when they beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

This season under Ange Postecoglou, they sit a hugely disappointing 13th in the Premier League table this season, leading to increased criticism of Levy.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss has his say

Tim Sherwood

Tim Sherwood

Tim Sherwood worked under Levy as the club’s manager during the 2013-14 season, having previously played for Spurs between 1999 and 2003, and insists that the criticism of Levy is unfair.

“Everyone looks at the common denominator and they think ‘Well, the managers have all come and gone and they’re still lifting no trophies, but the one remaining factor is Daniel Levy’,” Sherwood told FourFourTwo.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy watched Sunday's win over Manchester City from the stands.

Daniel Levy

“But I was there with the old regime as a player, and I loved Alan Sugar because he was his own person, he was very straight, and I liked Daniel Levy, too, it’s just the fact that Daniel does it in a different way.

“It’s not his fault that the club haven’t won anything, I believe. I think they’ve had the opportunities to, and I think he’s spent money.

“The recruitment hasn’t been top drawer, that has been an area where if you have to point the finger, you’d have to point the finger at that.

“But then that’s a fine balance as well, because the recruitment team will be saying ‘Well, the manager’s not working with them properly’ and the manager will say ‘Well, the players are not good enough’.

“It’s not Levy’s fault that that’s happening. His job is to put his hand in his pocket and spend the money, and I think he has done that. You look overall, he’s spent the money.

“It’s a head-scratcher why they haven't won, I think they’ve been unlucky a lot of times down the years.

“They just need to break that duck, get over the line and win, and I do think they can win with Levy.”

Spurs have Europa League hope

Tim Sherwood

Tim Sherwood

Tottenham are out of both domestic cup competitions, but they remain in the Europa League – although they lost 1-0 in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Dutch club AZ.

Sherwood, though, believes they can turn the tie around and can still challenge to win that competition.

“I think they can win a trophy under Levy, and I think they can win one this year, I have to be honest,” he said, speaking in association with Foot Italia.

There have been protests against Daniel Levy and the club's owners in recent weeks

Protests against Daniel Levy

“I think they can win the Europa League. I think they’ll beat AZ. I watched the game last week and I don’t see anything to harm them, the only thing that can harm them is themselves, not playing to the ability that they have around that squad.

“They’ve got players back fit, there’s no excuse on that now. Alright, some of them might be a bit rusty, but they’ve got the players back.

“They’ve got a one-goal deficit going in, but if they can get through this, there’s no-one left in the competition to be scared of, there really isn’t.”

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.

More about stories
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January

Arsenal want Premier League-winning forward Pep Guardiola loves in bargain deal: report
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images)

David Beckham Champions League record at risk of falling to Harry Kane
Diogo Dalot of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Fotbal Club FCSB and Manchester United at National Arena Stadium on January 30, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania.

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV details for Europa League clash

See more latest
Most Popular
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January
Arsenal want Premier League-winning forward Pep Guardiola loves in bargain deal: report
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images)
David Beckham Champions League record at risk of falling to Harry Kane
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool goes off injured during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Liverpool star 'in trouble' for League Cup final as Arne Slot issues injury update
Brighton squad for 2024/25 LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Fabian Hurzeler the head coach of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion FC at Goodison Park on August 17, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea among top European clubs soon to be THWARTED in pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion star: report
Cody Gakpo (2L) celebrates scoring the team&#039;s second goal with Liverpool&#039;s Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 27, 2024.
Liverpool star speaks out after being spotted talking to PSG chiefs as contract runs down
Alan Shearer
'Talks went really, really well, and I thought at one stage I was going to go to Manchester United, and I even went house hunting around Manchester for a day': Alan Shearer reveals how close he came to signing for Alex Ferguson
MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 19: Thierry Henry gestures during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on February 19, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images) Mohamed Salah
Thierry Henry doesn't believe that Mohamed Salah will win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, with the Arsenal legend picking his favourite
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is vying to reshape his squad
‘It all came together like in a movie. It was a big milestone in our lives’: Manchester United star's family recount shock of Old Trafford switch
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January
'Top managers don’t make that same mistake two seasons running. That is completely unacceptable': Mikel Arteta lambasted by former captain for huge Arsenal error
Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham could be a Premier League player next season
'Jobe Bellingham doesn’t want to be associated with his brother. Unfortunately, Sunderland will need to go up in order to keep him' Black Cats given ultimatum as Manchester United and Chelsea 'fight' for signature