Redknapp: QPR must fight for right to party

"I'm not a fan of Christmas parties and we've got nothing to celebrate," Redknapp told a news conference ahead of Saturday's clash away to Wigan Athletic.

"We need to focus on our football now - it's the busiest time of the year. If we get out of this situation we can have a great big party at the end of the season."

QPR, who sacked Mark Hughes last month and appointed former Tottenham manager Redknapp, are the only team in the top flight without a win this season.

They have six points from 15 games and are already seven points adrift of Sunderland, who sit just above the drop zone.

During his Spurs tenure Redknapp banned his players from holding a Christmas party after finding out that striker Robbie Keane had organised a secret trip to Dublin in 2009.

Redknapp, without any injury concerns other than goalkeeper Julio Cesar who is likely to miss the Wigan match with Rob Green set to continue, said he feels positive about the mammoth task ahead for the West London strugglers.

"The players have been very good in training. There's been a strong intensity about the sessions. That's what we need to get out of this."

Redknapp said he had to yet to meet QPR chairman Tony Fernandes and was looking forward to discussing potential transfer activity in January.

"I am going to meet this week with the owners and have a good chat. Hopefully in January we will still be in a position to strengthen the team and carry on giving it a go.

"If we are in there then we might do something but we might not spend money. We might look at what is out there in the loan market."