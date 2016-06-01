Redknapp: Rashford won't play at Euros

Despite being named has part of Roy Hodgson's final squad, Marcus Rashford will be lucky to get a game for England at Euro 2016 according to Harry Redknapp.

The Manchester United striker was included as one of five strikers in Hodgson's 23-man selection, capping a remarkable rise to prominence since making his senior debut in February.

But Redknapp insists Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Daniel Sturridge and captain Wayne Rooney will all be ahead of teenager Rashford, who scored three minutes into his England debut last Friday, in the pecking order.

"In all honesty, I can't really see him playing. I like him and he's going to be a real player in the future," the former Tottenham boss told Sky Sports News at a Walkabout Euro 2016 Preview.

"But we've got Kane, we've got Vardy, we've got Sturridge, we've got Rooney - I think he (Hodgson) has got a lot of options up front.

"I wouldn't see Rashford getting a game and I'll be surprised if he gets too much, if any, games personally."

Rashford has scored eight goals in 18 appearances for United.