Redknapp: Remy looking for Champions League

The France international came close to departing Loftus Road during the close-season before a proposed move to Liverpool broke down after he reportedly failed a medical.

Remy spent 2013-14 on loan at Newcastle United, but a return to St James' Park looks unlikely as the striker wants to play in European football's elite club competition if he is to leave QPR.

Redknapp is still hopeful of retaining the 27-year-old and intends to discuss his future in the coming weeks.

"I'd like him to stay, his attitude is first class," said the QPR boss.

"One or two clubs have enquired but they weren't clubs he'd want to leave QPR to go to.

"Liverpool was a big move for him, it would have to be a Champions League club to move.

"I hope he's with us, we need to know pretty soon, we wouldn't want to wait until the end of the window and he leaves because it would be a big problem for us.

"If he's going to stay we need to sit down and sort out a commitment with us."

Remy returned to the QPR starting line-up on Saturday and played the full 90 minutes as the Premier League new boys were beaten 1-0 by Hull City.