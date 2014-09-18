Redknapp talks up QPR progress this season

Redknapp's side looked out of their depth as they stumbled to a 4-0 Premier League hammering at Manchester United last time out.

That loss followed up reverses versus Tottenham and Hull, plus an embarrassing Capital One Cup second round exit at the hands of Burton Albion.

But QPR will be boosted by returning to the sanctuary of Loftus Road against Stoke on Saturday, when they will be targeting a second successive home triumph having beaten Sunderland 1-0 before the recent international break.

And Redknapp is expecting vast improvement from his men as they aim to build upon the three points gleaned from four league fixtures so far.

He said: "I've been pleased with our home performances. I think we've played well at Loftus Road so far.

"We're only going to get better - and we remain a confident group. We're looking forward to Saturday. We'll be fine."

New loan signing Niko Kranjcar could make his second appearance since reuniting with Redknapp and the manager is expecting big things from the Croatian.

He added: "Niko's in great shape and we're all delighted to have him back here. He'll be a big player for us this season.

"What attracts me to Niko? He's just a technically good footballer. He's a great lad too. He's a top-class bloke.

"I thought - given it was his first game for a while - he did well last week given the circumstances."