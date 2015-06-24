Redknapp: Tottenham must provide Kane with support

Tottenham must strengthen their attacking options next season to ease the weight of expectation on Harry Kane, says former boss Harry Redknapp.

Kane shot to prominence last season with 21 goals in the Premier League, spearheading Mauricio Pochettino's attack as Tottenham finished fifth.

Emmanuel Adebayor and Roberto Soldado endured frustrating campaigns for the London club and Redknapp believes Pochettino needs to add to his forward line

"The right thing is to build the team around him [Kane]," Redknapp told the Evening Standard. "It would help him to be the leader, too.

"But obviously, they need another striker. They simply can't rely on Harry alone and Roberto Soldado hasn't really done it in his time at the club.

"You can't put it all on Kane. You need someone else to get more than 20 goals as well. Then they could make the top four.

"They are short. They need a shake-up. They need to recruit three or four more top players this summer. Then they can think about possibly qualifying for the Champions League."