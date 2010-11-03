Redknapp tracked Eto'o at Mallorca

Despite seeing Spurs starlet Gareth Bale steal the show once again in the Champions League, Redknapp still had the time to single out special praise for the former Barcelona hitman, who scored a tremendous 80th-minute goal for the Nerazzurri.

With Inter trailing 2-0 at the time, the 29-year-old's strike created a sense of anxiety around the ground before Roman Pavlyuchenko wrapped up the points to sit Spurs proudly on top of Champions League Group A and in pole position to qualify for the knock-out stages.

And despite seeing his side defeat the current champions, Redknapp revealed how he used to track a young Eto'o when he was in charge of West Ham United.

"I used to watch him almost every week," Redknapp told Sky Sports News.

"After West Ham played on the Saturday, me and Frank Lampard Snr would get the 9am flight on the Sunday morning and go over to Mallorca to go and watch Real Mallorca play and then go back on the Sunday night having seen a top Spanish game.

"Eto'o was the player who we were looking at. At the time he was at Real Madrid on loan to Mallorca and they were talking £4-5 million which wasn't possible for West Ham at the time.

"But he was a player that we did want and we did track him. He's an amazing talent. Whenever he got the ball last night your heart was in your mouth because he certainly was the big danger for Inter Milan."

West Ham's loss was clearly Barca's gain, as Eto'o's impressive form for Mallorca in La Liga led to a five-year stint at the Camp Nou before swapping Barcelona for Milan in a swap deal involving Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009.

By James Martini