Redknapp wants 'disappointing' West Ham to stop the rot against Liverpool

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have suffered a string of poor results, including back-to-back league defeats against Bournemouth and Wolves plus a humiliating FA Cup exit to League One’s bottom side AFC Wimbledon.

The Premier League leaders visit the London Stadium in Monday night and Redknapp, who led the Hammers from 1994-2001, believes a victory against the odds is possible.

“West Ham’s last few games have been really disappointing,” he told talkSPORT.

“I saw the game at Bournemouth and I thought they were poor. It was an awful result against Wimbledon and then again against Wolves.

“They’ve conceded nine goals in the last three away games, so they really do need to get the fans back onside again with a good performance.

“They could well do that at home to Liverpool.”