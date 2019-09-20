Reid set for Hammers return

West Ham’s long-term absentee Winston Reid could return for the under-23s next week or the week after.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined since his knee injury against Swansea almost a year and a half ago, but could be nearing a return.

Manuel Lanzini has a small problem, which will be assessed on Saturday. Arthur Masuaku will be unavailable after his sending-off at Aston Villa on Monday and is expected to be replaced by Aaron Cresswell.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to have Daniel James back against the Hammers, but the Manchester United manager again expects to be without Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw.

James missed Thursday’s Europa League win against Astana due to a knock sustained against Leicester and will be assessed ahead of the trip to the capital.

Solskjaer is not expecting Pogba (ankle) or Martial (thigh) to return on Sunday, while left-back Shaw (hamstring) remains sidelined.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Noble, Balbuena, Felipe Anderson, Zabaleta, Haller, Snodgrass, Wilshire, Ajeti, Jimenez.

Man Utd provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Young, Fred, Garner, Gomes, Matic, McTominay, James, Pereira, Chong, Lingard, Mata, Greenwood, Rashford.