Reina backs Atletico to win the double

Former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Miguel Reina believes the club can win both La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Diego Simeone's men are locked in a three-way title race with Barcelona and rivals Real Madrid in the league, while they lead Bayern Munich 1-0 after the first leg of their European semi-final.

And Reina, who won La Liga with Atletico in 1977, having reached the European Cup final in 1974, sees the double as an achievable target for his former side.

"I think Atletico are working for the double and they are the strongest team right now from my point of view," he told Omnisport.

"Everybody does their duty there - they play all for one and one for all. They give everything from the beginning.

"I think Atletico deserve glory without any doubt."

Reina, father of World Cup winning Napoli keeper Pepe, also hopes that Atletico forward Fernando Torres is picked by Spain manager Vicente del Bosque for Euro 2016.

The ex-Liverpool man has hit form late in the season with five goals in eight appearances, but has not played an international match since last June.

"We have to take Torres to the Euros," said the 70-year-old. "If I were the national coach I would call him.

"I wouldn't ever have forgotten El Nino, just as I wouldn't with [David] Villa.

"I also wouldn't have forgotten others, even [Raul] Albiol - who is having a great season with Napoli.

"We can name some others too, but it depends on Del Bosque's taste."