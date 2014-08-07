Reina passes medical ahead of Bayern move

The Bundesliga champions agreed a fee with Liverpool for the Spain goalkeeper earlier this week and he has come through the necessary medical checks.

Reina is now poised to move to the Allianz Arena to link up with head coach Pep Guardiola, who he played with during his time at Barcelona.

"Welcome to Munich Pepe Reina," read a post on Bayern's official Twitter account.

"Medical successfully completed, contract to be signed tomorrow."

Reina joined Liverpool in July 2005 and won the FA and League Cup during his time at Anfield.

However, he spent last term on loan at Serie A outfit Napoli and, with Simon Mignolet established as first choice at the Merseyside club, his chances of regular football under Brendan Rodgers appeared bleak.

Reina is expected to be the understudy to Bayern's regular number one Manuel Neuer at the Allianz Arena.