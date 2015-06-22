Reina set for Napoli medical

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed Pepe Reina will have a medical on Tuesday as he edges closer to a return to the Serie A club.

Reina joined Bayern Munich last August but has only played three games for the German champions - serving as back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for the most part.

The Spaniard's lack of action has prompted speculation over his future, with former club Napoli - for whom he made 43 appearances on loan from Liverpool in 2013-14 - seemingly in pole position to secure his signature.

"Pepe has an appointment with us, we will see him tomorrow in Rome for the medical and then if all goes well he will sign the contract," De Laurentiis confirmed to Radio Kiss Kiss.

Meanwhile, the Napoli owner has backed new coach Maurizio Sarri to build on the work done by Rafael Benitez last season.

De Laurentiis added: "Sarri is the right man for job. I can only say that when I met Sarri he showed me to be what I thought he was, a man deeply attached to their work and very experienced.

"In the past other big clubs have hired coaches with success in the lower leagues. Sarri has the advantage of having already played a season in Serie A [with Empoli] and his ideas on football intrigued me very much."