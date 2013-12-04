Reina would welcome Barcelona return

The Spain international goalkeeper is currently on a season-long loan deal with Napoli from Liverpool, and is one of several players who has been linked with a move to Camp Nou to replace current number one Victor Valdes when he departs at the end of the season.

Reina came through the ranks at the Catalan giants before departing for Villarreal in 2002.

And the 31-year-old would be thrilled to return, although he insists that his focus for now is simply on helping Napoli to achieve success.

"I would love to return to Barcelona," Reina told Mundo Deportivo. "To play at Barcelona is a privilege. But I imagine that my name is on a list with others.

"Barcelona is a top club and Victor Valdes' departure will have alerted other candidates so a return will be very difficult. Right now I'm not thinking about it.

"I was fortunate to play there once and I consider myself privileged to have done that. The important thing is that I continue to do well at Napoli."

Reina is still under contract at Liverpool, but appears unlikely to return on a permanent basis with the Anfield outfit signing Simon Mignolet from Sunderland in the close-season.

He has started 14 Serie A games for Napoli this season, with Rafael Benitez's men occupying third spot, six points adrift of leaders Juventus.