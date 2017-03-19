Reliable Milner sets new Premier League record

James Milner has set a new Premier League record for the most games scored in without being on the losing side.

The Liverpool midfielder opened the scoring in a 1-1 Premier League draw at his former side Manchester City on Sunday, converting his seventh penalty of the season.

Although Sergio Aguero hit back to claim a point for his side, Milner's record of never losing a Premier League game when he has scored has been extended to 47 matches.

Of those appearances, 37 have been victories with the remaining 10 fixtures ending in a draw.