'Remember when Roma won the first 10 games' - Mancini urges caution on Scudetto bid

Inter coach Roberto Mancini has attempted to lower the growing expectations surrounding his side after their latest Serie A victory by pointing to Roma's title bid of two years ago.

League-leading Inter beat Chievo 1-0 on Sunday thanks to a Mauro Icardi goal in Verona, making it four wins from four with only one goal conceded in the campaign so far.

That superb start has prompted a number of key figures to tip Inter for a Scudetto challenge, with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri amongst those to label them title favourites.

Mancini urged observers to look back to 2013-14 campaign before making bold predictions over his team's chances.

That year, Roma incredibly won all of their first 10 matches until falling away and eventually finishing 17 points behind Juventus.

Mancini said: "Scudetto? Felipe Melo is right: you have to be first at the end, not now. Remember when Roma won the first 10 games and then got a long way behind Juve.

"We do not want to hide but you cannot know who will win the championship. We always have a responsibility to succeed, we are Inter. Our goal is to remain at the top.

"I am happy but we will talk about the Scudetto at the end of the season."

Mancini was also asked about Inter's run of one-goal victories, with the win over Chievo their third 1-0 win of the new league season.

He continued: "We should have closed the game against Chievo. We hope to get two goals next time so I suffer less!"