Remy expects Cisse to recapture form

Cisse has scored just one competitive goal for Newcastle since April, which came in a League Cup win over Leeds United in September.

The Senegal international striker has been replaced in the starting XI by Remy, who has scored six goals in eight appearances following his loan move from QPR in August.

But Remy expects Cisse to return to the form that saw him score 13 goals in his debut half-season at St James' Park after joining from Freiburg in January 2012.

"I think Papiss is a very good player," he told The Journal.

"He showed a lot of things when he arrived and he scored a lot of good goals and a lot of important goals, but without the struggle there is no success.

"Sometimes when I was at Marseille I was the same.

"I went a long time without scoring and it is frustrating for a forward to go through those patches, but I think he just needs one goal to start again and find his confidence.

"It's difficult when you are not scoring because you can maybe try too hard, but I know how he feels because I have been in that situation before. I'm not worried about Papiss, I think he just needs one goal and he will find his confidence again.

"He needs to get it as soon as possible for the team, but also for himself and then we will see the real Papiss again."