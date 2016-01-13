Remy going nowhere in January - Hiddink

Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink has dismissed the prospect of striker Loic Remy leaving Stamford Bridge during the transfer window.

Remy has struggled for regular first-team football since joining the reigning Premier League champions from QPR in 2014.

The 29-year-old has made a solitary league start this season and been widely linked to a move elsewhere in England, with Aston Villa manager Remi Garde expressing interest last month.

Hiddink felt Garde's public discussion of the striker lacked respect and the veteran coach told a news conference that he is hopeful Remy can deliver for Chelsea once his fitness problems subside.

"He will stay until the end of the season," said Hiddink, whose side entertain West Brom on Wednesday.

"I have seen little of him because he repeatedly fell into injury. I am curious. I hope Remy picks it up. I hope he will deliver if he is needed."

Aside from leading frontman Diego Costa showing flashes of returning to his best form, Hiddink is faced with a dearth of striking options.

Alongside Remy's sporadic involvement, the misfiring Radamel Falcao has been beset by injury woes since joining Chelsea at the start of this season.

Patrick Bamford is back at Stamford Bridge following a fruitless loan spell at Crystal Palace and Hiddink is unsure of what to expect from the England Under-21 international.

"He hardly played at Palace, so that's why he has to prove himself," the Dutchman added.

"He has to make a step because he didn't play so much over there. For the moment, he will stay with the Under-21s.

"To be honest, I have not seen so much [of Bamford playing]. I didn't have the opportunity to see him much in the Palace games on video."