Remy joins Palace on season-long loan

Loic Remy has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan from Chelsea, it was announced on Tuesday.

Remy played under Palace boss Alan Pardew at Newcastle United during the 2013-14 season and his form at St James' Park earned him a move to Chelsea in September 2014.

The 29-year-old has struggled for first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge, though, and he has made just 47 appearances, scoring 12 goals.

Remy, who won a Premier League and League Cup double in the 2014-2015 campaign, told Palace's official website: "This is a very good chance for me and a big opportunity.

"It was very important to know Alan Pardew as he is a very good manager and I am happy to be here."

Pardew added: "Loic has been a target of mine throughout this transfer window and I'm delighted the deal has been done.

"I brought him to Newcastle so I know what he is capable of and I am convinced he will be a quality addition to our squad as we evolve.

"Loic has international and Champions League experience as well as being a Premier League title winner and is the latest example of the high calibre of players we have brought into the club during this transfer window."

Remy becomes Palace's fifth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend, James Tomkins and Steve Mandanda.