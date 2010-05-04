Remy reveals Arsenal hopes

The 23-year-old has been been in attention-grabbing form for Nice this season, scoring 13 league goals in 30 starts for Les Aiglons.

A boyhood Arsenal fan, Remy is believed to have been a long term target for Emirates Stadium supremo Arsene Wenger, who was expected to make a move for the youngster in January when Robin van Persie, Eduardo, Nicklas Bendtner and Andrei Arshavin were all struggling with injuries.

And although Remy is being linked with a host of top European clubs, the man dubbed ‘the new Thierry Henry' says he has his heart set on a move to the Gunners.

“Arsenal are the club I want to join. I won't deny they are my priority. Arsenal are a young, ambitious side and I love to watch them play," he recently told RMC.

Remy counts Bacary Sagna and Vassiriki Diaby as friends in the France squad, and claims Arsenal legend Henry has advised him on a move to Arsenal.

"It is the ideal place for me. I spoke with Thierry about them and asked him lots of questions about life there.

"That is because I have been an Arsenal fan since I was little. I was not disappointed with what he told me."

Moving to England will mean the young Frenchman decides not to rejoin Lyon, the club who sold him to Nice for £6.5 million in June 2008 - a decision Rémy has not taken lightly.

“Lyon is the club of my heart. This is where I have my whole family. Inevitably, it makes you want to go back and shine in those colours that I have already worn. But this is not a primary objective.”

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook