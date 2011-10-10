Renato Augusto to undergo knee surgery

The club, ninth in the Bundesliga, said in a statement that the 23-year-old player would probably undergo the operation in Rio de Janeiro this week with Brazil national team doctor Jose Luis Runco.

"The midfielder has suffered problems in the region around the knee cap for a long time," added Leverkusen.

Leverkusen are already without goalkeeper Rene Adler and Swiss midfielder Tranquillo Barnetta after both underwent knee operations.