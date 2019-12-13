Renato Sanches lifts Lille with late winner

Renato Sanches struck an 85th-minute winner as Lille defeated Montpellier 2-1 to close to within three points of second-placed Marseille in Ligue 1.

Jonathan Ikone put Lille ahead with a 40th-minute penalty but Andy Delort drew Montpellier level 16 minutes from time with a tap-in at the far post.

That looked set to earn the visitors a point until Sanches’ late intervention, the Portugal midfielder driving into the Montpellier box from the left before drilling past Geronimo Rulli at his near post to record his first Ligue 1 goal.

YESSSSSS !!! Game over and we win our last home game of the decade with Jonathan Ikoné and @renatosanches35 on target 😁👏.#LOSCMHSCpic.twitter.com/SFsohVtICt— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) December 13, 2019

Lille, who had won their previous three league matches 1-0, could have added a third but leading scorer Victor Osimhen saw his 88th-minute penalty saved by Rulli.

In Germany, Augsburg continued their impressive form with a 4-2 away victory over stuttering Hoffenheim, whose winless run stretched to four games.

Philipp Max’s early opener for the visitors was soon cancelled out by Robert Skov but quickfire goals from Max (penalty) and Fredrik Jensen just before the hour put Augsburg 3-1 up.

Jurgen Locadia reduced the deficit with 10 minutes to go but Iago restored Augsburg’s two-goal advantage five minutes later and Martin Schmidt’s men held on to make it 13 points from their last five matches.

4️⃣ goals ⚽5️⃣ games unbeaten ⛔Up into 🔟th 📈— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 13, 2019

Augsburg, celebrating their first Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim in eight attempts, are now just one point behind their eighth-placed opponents in the table.

In LaLiga, Joselu’s 81st-minute equaliser for Alaves denied second-bottom Leganes back-to-back victories for the first time in almost nine months.

Leganes, who beat Celta Vigo last weekend, were on course for only their third win of the season after taking a 44th-minute lead through Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite’s sliding finish.

However, Joselu pounced to fire home the loose ball after a late goalmouth scramble to salvage a 1-1 draw for Alaves.