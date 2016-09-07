Renato Sanches is ready to succeed at Bayern - Xabi Alonso
Renato Sanches, 19, could make his debut for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Friday.
Forget about his age, teenager Renato Sanches is ready to help deliver titles to Bayern Munich, according to team-mate Xabi Alonso.
Sanches swapped Portuguese giants Benfica for Bayern in the off-season and the 19-year-old is poised to make his Bundesliga debut against Schalke on Friday.
And as fans prepare to get a glimpse of the Portugal star – a Euro 2016 winner – Alonso heaped praised on the youngster.
"He will be a very important player. He has a lot of energy, he is very strong [physically] and he is hungry. Hungry to win every title. He is a very good signing for the club," said the Spaniard.
"His age doesn't matter. He is 19, but he is ready - he is a top player already.
"That's the most important thing for every player - if he is 19 or 35 years old."
Sanches has not played since aggravating a thigh injury last month, missing Bayern's season-opening 6-0 victory over Werder Bremen, but Alonso said: "I think Renato is feeling very good.
"Maybe there is a possibility for him to play on Friday [against Schalke]. Maybe, but I don't know.
"You have to ask Carlo Ancelotti tomorrow [at the news conference]. Renato trained two weeks very good. He is ready."
