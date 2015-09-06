Resigning not an option for Blind

Netherlands coach Danny Blind insists he has no thoughts about resigning despite his nation's precarious place in Euro 2016 qualifying.

In Blind's second match in charge, the Dutch suffered a 3-0 loss in Turkey on Sunday to be left in serious danger of missing out on even a play-off spot from Group A.

Despite back-to-back losses to open his stint as national team coach, Blind said he wanted to stay at the helm.

"That goes totally not through my head," the 54-year-old former defender said about stepping down.

Goals from Oguzhan Ozyakup, Arda Turan and Burak Yilmaz saw Turkey to their convincing win in Selcuklu.

With Iceland and the Czech Republic having qualified, only third place remains up for grabs in Group A – and Turkey now hold a two-point advantage over the Dutch.

Blind lamented his side's errors, having watched them fall 2-0 behind inside 26 minutes, and failure to take their chances.

"At the wrong times, in the early stages, we made mistakes." he said.

"Yet we also had chances, even more than Turkey."

Netherlands finish their Group A campaign with a trip to Kazakhstan and clash at home to the Czech Republic in October.