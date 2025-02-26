Ex Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag drops shock management retirement claim

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has made a remarkable revelation regarding his future.

Ten Hag - who won both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford - was sacked by the club after a poor start to the 2023/24 campaign that had seen Manchester United muster just 11 points from nine games.

Still without a new club, rumours had suggested Borussia Dortmund were considering the former Ajax boss but could Ten Hag now be heading for retirement after his spell at Old Trafford?

Having spent more money than any other Manchester United manager previously, Ten Hag almost sealed his fate during his final game as manager back in October 2024.

The Red Devils dominated against West Ham but still, somehow succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium, with defender Diogo Dalot even missing an open goal during the second half.

Finally returning to complete some media in the Netherlands after his high-profile sacking at Old Trafford, Ten Hag has now insisted his time coaching top-level football could already be coming to an end.

"There are so many other things I could do," Ten Hag said on the SEG Stories podcast. "Maybe in football, in a new position as a manager. That’s an option. And maybe something completely different.

"I’ve been working with my brothers lately. We have our own company. Or rather: they have their own company.

"But we also run a company together with our father. That’s also something I love to do I can now give that more attention and it’s also a lot of fun."

Given the problems Ruben Amorim has faced since his arrival in Manchester, Ten Hag criticised modern-day footballers for their flaky personalities and soft skin. "This generation, for example, generally has a hard time dealing with criticism," added the former United boss.

"Criticism really affects them. The generation I grew up in had much thicker skin. You could be much more direct. If I did that with my players, it would demotivate them."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it seems unlikely Ten Hag will never return to football, despite the healthy payout he was handed after being sacked at the Theatre of Dreams.

His former club are in Premier League action this evening, as they take on Ipswich Town.