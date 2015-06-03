Result no concern for Herrera in Peru friendly

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera says he is not concerned about getting a result against Peru in their penultimate warm-up fixture ahead of the Copa America.

Herrera's side begin their campaign against Bolivia on June 12 and round off their preparations in Brazil on Sunday.

"The result is a consequence of doing well, although not as crucial at this point," Herrera said. "The important thing is to observe which players will start and drawing conclusions for the next game, to try to assemble the base of the team that might start in the Copa America.

"It is an important meeting. I want to thank the Federation of Peru for inviting us, for helping each other get ready for the next tournament."

Herrera has already named his starting XI for the Peru fixture, with Alfredo Talavera, Rafael Marquez, Juan Carlos Valenzuela, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Gerardo Flores, Efrain Velarde, Juan Carlos Medina, Javier Aquino, Marco Fabian, Raul Jimenez and Enrique Esqueda making the cut.

Mexico captain Marquez said, while his 36-year-old body was in good condition after playing 26 times for Serie A club Verona, he opted out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July to give someone else a chance.

"I feel good, as everyone knows, just finishing a season in my career in Italy, only a little tired, it's normal for the long journey," the central defender said.

"Very excited to be back with the national team, you have the opportunity to play another Copa America."

On the Gold Cup, he added: "I talked to Miguel Herrera, which gave me all the confidence.

"There is a very open relationship, and we decided on Copa America. I think it's a good tournament.

"Gold Cup is an important competition but I think Mexico have enough tools to conquer the goals they have."