Retirement not on Ronaldinho's agenda

Ronaldinho's agent has laughed off suggestions the former Barcelona forward is set to retire.

The 35-year-old was released by Brazilian giants Fluminense on Monday after less than three months with the Rio de Janeiro club, during which time he made just nine appearances.

There had been suggestions the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year was going to quit but his representative, Roberto Assis, insists Ronaldinho still has plenty to offer.

When asked if he was going to retire, Assis told the Folha De Sao Paulo newspaper: "Are you crazy? No chance, you'll have more surprises yet.

"He has to be happy on the field and feel good about himself. He has an advantage over many others in that he has never suffered from a serious injury. And while he still has that flicker then great."

Assis admitted a move to Corinthians in the United States was a possibility, adding: "Yes it is, he has friends there. There are a lot of [other proposals] coming up."

Ronaldinho requested his release from Fluminense after admitting he did not feel he was doing himself justice.

And Assis confirmed there were no hard feelings from the player's side.

"It was a wonderful experience, the club did everything [to make it work], and the player too," he said.

"Unfortunately things did not go the way that Ronaldinho wanted. It was a cool-headed decision. If it's not working it is best to stop."