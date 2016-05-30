Reus demands Dortmund transfers

Marco Reus has urged the Borussia Dortmund hierarchy to spend big ahead of the 2016-17 campaign in an attempt to close the gap to Bayern Munich.

Dortmund have already brought in promising youngsters such as Ousmane Dembele and Mikel Merino, but Reus feels they need more new arrivals in order to keep growing.

"Being one of Dortmund's key players, it is my responsibility to share my thoughts with the board," the Germany international told Funke Mediengruppe.

"I am interested in our plans for the future and I want Dortmund to become even bigger.

"That's why I hope, and expect, that Dortmund will sign some good players."

Dortmund have been heavily linked with Mario Gotze, but the attacking midfielder recently ruled out a return to the club because he wants to fight for his chance at Bayern.

"Of course I talked about it with Mario," Reus added.

"It is Mario's decision to stay at Bayern. He is feeling comfortable with his decision and we have to accept that."