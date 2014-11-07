Reus returns to Germany squad after injury

The Borussia Dortmund forward missed the matches with the Republic of Ireland and Poland last month, but he has since recovered fully and earned a place in Joachim Low's 23-man squad.

Germany, who are third in UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying Group D after a draw with Ireland and defeat to Poland, face Gibraltar on November 14 in Nuremberg before travelling to Vigo for a friendly against Spain.

Reus is one of four players returning to the international set-up following injury, with Sami Khedira, Lars Bender and Benedikt Howedes also coming back into the fold.

Low is looking forward to welcoming the quartet back and has also handed a first call-up to Cologne defender Jonas Hector.

"The returnees Marco Reus, Sami Khedira, Benedikt Howedes and Lars Bender will do us good," Low said.

"They are, despite their young age, already experienced players for us.

"We want Jonas Hector to become better acquainted [with the national team], he has been in good form for Cologne.

"We go with a broad squad in the two games and would like to choose the possible positive year against Gibraltar, we want to achieve a clear victory in the European Championship qualifier on home soil against the current and previous European and to play world champions Spain is always something special."

Hoffenheim striker Kevin Volland is also back in the squad after making his debut against Poland earlier this year. He featured for Germany's Under-21 side last month, scoring in both legs against Ukraine to seal a place in the Under-21 European Championships.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Roman Weidenfeller (Borussia Dortmund), Ron-Robert Zieler (Hannover)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Erik Durm, Matthias Ginter (both Borussia Dortmund), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Benedikt Howedes (Schalke), Shkodran Mustafi (Valencia), Antonio Rudiger (Stuttgart), Sebastian Rudy (Hoffenheim)

Midfielders: Karim Arabi Bell, Lars Bender (both Bayer Leverkusen), Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Christoph Kramer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Lukas Podolski (Arsenal), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Andre Schurrle (Chelsea)

Forwards: Mario Gotze (Bayern Munich), Max Kruse (Borussia Monchengladbach), Kevin Volland (Hoffenheim)