Reus scores 100th Dortmund goal in 7-0 romp

Marco Reus scored his 100th goal for Borussia Dortmund in a 7-0 Bundesliga thrashing of Nurnberg on Wednesday.

After seeing a deflected 20-yard shot beat Fabian Bredlow in the first half, Reus reached the milestone after the restart with a cool finish into the bottom-right corner at the end of a neat exchange with Jacob Bruun Larsen.

It was Bruun Larsen who got the rout started in the ninth minute with a fine lob after excellent work from Christian Pulisic, while Reus added an assist to his first goal by teeing up Achraf Hakimi to make it 3-0.

Following the Dortmund skipper's landmark strike, Manuel Akanji got in on the act by dispossessing Tim Leibold in the box and firing home in the 74th minute.

100 – has scored his 100th goal for in all comps – only 6 players have scored more goals for Dortmund. Striker. September 26, 2018

Substitutes Jadon Sancho and Julian Weigl notched inside the final five minutes to complete a commanding win for Lucien Favre's side.

Dortmund moved up to second, two points adrift of Bayern Munich after the reigning champions were held by Augsburg on Tuesday.