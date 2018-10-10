Reus, Werner and Hazard lead inaugural Bundesliga Player of the Month nominations

Marco Reus leads the nominations for the Bundesliga's first Player of the Month award, with Timo Werner, Thorgan Hazard and Max Kruse among the others in the running.

Borussia Dortmund's new captain has inspired his side to the top the table after seven matches, Reus scoring a brace in a 7-0 thumping of Nurnberg to reach 100 goals for the club.

His Germany team-mate Werner is another of the six nominees after scoring a double in RB Leipzig's 3-2 triumph against Hannover last month.

Werder Bremen captain Kruse will rival Reus and Werner for the prize after finding the net in wins over Augsburg and Hertha Berlin, while Alassane Plea's four September goals and one assist for Borussia Monchengladbach earned his nomination.

Plea's tally was bettered by Herta forward Ondrej Duda's five, the Slovakia international helping Hertha to their best ever Bundesliga start with 13 points from six games.

Eden Hazard has been lighting up the Premier League with Chelsea and his brother Thorgan is thriving for Gladbach, scoring in three successive games to complete the shortlist.