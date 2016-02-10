Reus will become a monster, says Dortmund boss Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuhcel is convinced star attacker Marco Reus will become a "monster" on the pitch.

The Germany international has again had to miss matches through injuries this season, but opened the scoring in Tuesday's 3-1 DFB-Pokal quarter-final win at Stuttgart – his 15th goal of the campaign.

Tuchel is eager to ensure the 26-year-old does not suffer another fitness setback and thinks he is developing his game to become an even bigger force for Dortmund.

"I said we want to convert him into a monster because he can be a monster on the field," said Tuchel.

"Marco is a sensitive and creative player who needs to feel free, which means he shouldn't have to worry about his body all the time. We are working on this.

"It is remarkable how focused he is, how clear and confident he is, how much punch and danger he can represent and how smartly he uses spaces.

"But it is important that we don't expect too much too early. We absolutely want to get him through the season without further injuries.

"He is on a good path also mentally. The way he trains, how alert he is and how he presents himself within the team and how he gives everything.

"Like I said, he can be a monster, become a monster. He is doing everything for this. So I am very happy and absolutely convinced that he will reach this point."

Reus' next opportunity to frighten the opposition will come when Dortmund host Hannover in the Bundesliga on Saturday.