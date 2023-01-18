REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mo Salah combined... and several times more than Messi

Football fans were already aware that Cristiano Ronaldo would be earning a colossal wage at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, but comparisons of his wage against those of other world stars make it sound all the more ridiculous.

According to Forbes data, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo will make $200 million annually through his salary and bonuses at Al-Nassr, plus an additional $60 million from off-pitch earnings. Thanks to his heavy contract with the Saudi Arabian football club, the striker's on-pitch payments are three times higher than those of his biggest rival, Lionel Messi. The 2022 World Cup winner makes $65 million through his salary and an additional $55 million from endorsement deals.

According to data presented by CasinosEnLigne.com (opens in new tab), with $200 million in annual salary and bonuses, Cristiano Ronaldo earns more in a year than Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, and Erling Haaland combined.

Ronaldo is paid almost twice as the highest earner of those three, Mbappe, who makes $110 million in on-field earnings and another $18 million in endorsements. Mbappe came close to signing for Real Madrid last summer, before committing his future to PSG in a deal that makes him the second highest-paid footballer globally.

His PSG team-mate Neymar receives $55 million in annual salary and makes $32 million in off-pitch earnings. Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland follow with $35 million in on-pitch earnings each. However, Salah makes almost five times more through endorsement deals than Manchester City's superstar.

That means that Ronaldo earns more from playing football than Mbappe, Salah and Haaland combined. Not bad work if you can get it...