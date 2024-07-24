Kevin De Bruyne replaced, Bruno Guimaraes signed and deadwood cleared: Manchester City's dream transfer window

What do you get the person who has everything?

After winning four Premier League titles in a row Manchester City appear to have everything they need when it comes to winning trophies, but Pep Guardiola will know as well as anyone that he cannot afford for his squad to go stale.

So what do City need to do in the transfer window this summer as they plot a fifth Premier League title on the bounce and look to reclaim their European crown from Real Madrid? FourFourTwo takes a look at what a dream window could look like for City.

What is Manchester City's top transfer priority?

City completed their first signing of the window last week when they landed Brazilian star Savinho in a deal worth up to £35million from Troyes, following the winger's fine form on loan at Girona in La Liga last term.

That ticks off one position, but the most pressing need appears to be a new central midfielder, with the club being linked with a number of big-name players in recent months.

Interest in Lucas Paqueta looks to have gone cold given the West Ham man's FA charge for alleged gambling offences, but his fellow Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes continues to be linked with a move to the Etihad. He wouldn't be cheap, given Newcastle United's reluctance to sell, but City would be paying for a proven Premier League performer at the height of his powers.

Replace aging stars

Kevin De Bruyne at Euro 2024 with Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola confirmed this week that Kevin De Bruyne will not be leaving for Saudi Arabia or the MLS this season, but at 33 years of age, City need to find an heir to their playmaker's throne.

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is the latest player of this ilk to be liked, while RB Leipzig's Spanish star Dani Olmo and a former Guardiola charge in Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich have also been the subject of gossip column speculation.

At 34 years old, Kyle Walker is the oldest outfield in the City squad and although he has not shown any signs of slowing down, his successor needs to be identified. They may already have him on their books through, as 22-year-old Brazilian international Yan Couto is set to return to the City squad following four years of loan spells at Braga and Girona.

Raise some funds

As is the case with any team in the current PSR landscape, City will need to raise funds from clearing out those on the periphery.

Joao Cancelo still has three years left on his contract after spending the past 18 months on loan and a permanent departure will create some more financial breathing room.

Kalvin Phillips has four years left on his deal, but a move away would appear to suit both the player and the team.

